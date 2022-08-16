Placeholder while article actions load

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution and founder of the AHA Foundation. In 1989, I wanted to burn Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses.” But I couldn’t afford to buy a copy, even if only to set it ablaze without reading it. I was a teenager in Kenya, a Muslim with the righteous convictions of the young, eager to obey the edicts of the highest religious authorities. When Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for the death of the “Satanic Verses” author, I thought he was standing up for Islam — and for me. So, a group of us did the best we could: We scribbled the book’s title on a piece of cardboard and burned that.

If Rushdie had been murdered then, I would have been happy.

Now that he has been nearly killed in a knife attack, I am shattered.

In the intervening years, I came to realize that the religion of my youth was an oppressive, dangerous version of the faith. Forced into marriage in the early 1990s, I fled to the Netherlands, where I successfully sought political asylum. There, I studied political science, later becoming a member of parliament. And I watched with mounting anger, and horror, as radical Islam pursued its war on modern civilization — perhaps these words can still be said, on Western civilization.

I cherish the freedoms afforded by Western civilization, and I especially cherish the freedom to speak freely. That is why the attack on Rushdie, beyond the terrible fact of his injuries, is so abhorrent.

The freedom to speak out — to challenge and even to offend — is the driver of every form of progress. The advance of science, the emancipation of women, revolutions that have taken down monarchies and corrupt regimes — these achievements, at their core, were driven by free expression.

Soon after the 9/11 attacks, Rushdie wrote: “The fundamentalist seeks to bring down a great deal more than buildings. Such people are against, to offer just a brief list, freedom of speech, a multi-party political system, universal adult suffrage, accountable government, Jews, homosexuals, women’s rights, pluralism, secularism, short skirts, dancing, beardlessness, evolution theory, sex.”

Speaking as a former teenage believer, I concur: Islamic fundamentalism is a wholesale assault on the foundational principles of the West. We must not only protect but also stand alongside those whose lives are threatened by theocracy merely for what they say or write.

When someone attempts to take Rushdie's life, what’s at stake is not just the inventive language and far-sighted vision of one person. Also at stake is our freedom to share ideas: the lifeblood of Western civilization.

But in place of the courageous confrontation and unified defense that such an assault demands, I see around me today far too much shuffling of feet and mumbling. What ought to have prompted simply a resounding defense of free speech has stirred, from some on the left, criticism of the act itself, but hollowed out by caveats: I believe in free speech … but not if this or that minority is offended.

The secular cult of wokeism uses diversity, equity and inclusion — words that should be pillars of progress — to impose a fearful conformity that is fundamentally inimical to free speech. Indeed, the wokeists and the Islamists have this in common: Both use the language of offense and hurt feelings to shut down ideas. “Hate speech” can be just a secular version of “blasphemy.”

When free speech is under assault, we risk losing the precious values that countless people around the world have bled for — that Rushdie’s blood was spilled for last week. Enough of the tired declarations of sympathy and outrage. It is time to act in defense of our ideals. This means calling out the evils committed in the name of Islam, supporting dissident Muslims fighting to reform their faith, being unafraid and unapologetic in championing Western freedoms and ideals, and fearlessly standing up for free expression — in our universities, as everywhere else.

Yes, many of us are scared. We who live with the fundamentalists’ threats — in the West and in the Muslim world — live with fear, and have done so for years. But we cannot let fear cow us into silence. Times like these reaffirm to me the clear necessity of championing Western values — chief among them the freedom to speak and publish, regardless of hurt feelings, regardless of whether our words violate concepts of blasphemy, old or new.

