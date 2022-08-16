Placeholder while article actions load

As someone with a long-standing admiration for the wit and wisdom of George F. Will in dissecting complex political issues with his incisive logic and disciplined construction of well-supported theses, I was disheartened by his Aug. 12 op-ed, “Garland has a duty to explain the circus perpetrated at Mar-a-Lago.” I still marveled at his clever use of words and imagery in an attempt to make his points, but this time his arguments sounded hollow and more like a master class in sophistry.

There are certainly serious questions to be raised about the legitimacy of and urgency for the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, but what is most disturbing is Mr. Will’s presumption of malfeasance and/or recklessness by the FBI. Anyone who has ever served our country with a top-secret clearance knows the FBI’s actions might have been not only appropriate but perhaps even overly cautious when weighed against the threat to national security.

We can all agree that, for many of the reasons cited, there is an urgency to know more, as prudence allows. Meanwhile, the only demonstrable circus is a surfeit of reflexive rhetoric by those who should know better.

Francis M. Siri, Parlin, N.J.

Given that George F. Will’s column appeared rapidly after Attorney General Merrick Garland’s news conference highlighted the urgency of the search Mr. Will disparaged, I eagerly await Mr. Will apologizing for using the term “circus.” The search was conducted with extreme discretion, with former president Donald Trump’s lawyer present and without notifying the media. The circus master, in this case, was the clownish former president who announced the search.

Mr. Will should admit that the “domestic tranquility” he praised so highly was threatened not by the lawful search but by the response to it from elected officials, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who are determined to undermine the rule of law.

Mr. Will might also clarify that the possibility of divulging nuclear secrets or selling them to, say, Saudi Arabia is, in fact, a time when the “punctilious enforcement of every law” is warranted.

Catherine Schum, McLean

Conceding that George F. Will is far more knowledgeable about political matters than I am, I fail to see the wisdom in not holding the former president accountable to the law because his loyal followers will throw a hissy fit. As I understand it, search warrants are often granted when the subject is deemed unlikely to comply, a trait displayed countless times by Donald Trump over the past many years. If the country is to suspend the rule of law out of fear that some elements of society will react violently if it’s enforced, we’ve already lost the democracy some of us actually hold dear. If that’s a new operating principle, perhaps president for life is not too far behind.

Richard G. Little, Williamsburg, Va.

