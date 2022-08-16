The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Inferences can be drawn from Trump taking the Fifth

August 16, 2022 at 4:58 p.m. EDT
Secret Service agents stand guard Aug. 10 as former president Donald Trump sits for a deposition at the office of the New York attorney general in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Regarding the Aug. 11 front-page article “Trump takes Fifth throughout N.Y. deposition”:

Like all Americans, former president Donald Trump is entitled to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, no matter how much hypocrisy it heaps on his past statements about others taking the Fifth. In a civil trial, however, jurors might draw a negative inference from his refusal to answer questions about his business practices, and, even more important, voters in the 2024 election are under absolutely no obligation whatsoever to disregard either his deplorable evasions or his astounding hypocrisy.

Aaron Goode, New Haven, Conn.

