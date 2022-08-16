Like all Americans, former president Donald Trump is entitled to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, no matter how much hypocrisy it heaps on his past statements about others taking the Fifth. In a civil trial, however, jurors might draw a negative inference from his refusal to answer questions about his business practices, and, even more important, voters in the 2024 election are under absolutely no obligation whatsoever to disregard either his deplorable evasions or his astounding hypocrisy.