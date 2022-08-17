Placeholder while article actions load

Hey! We heard this workplace was thinking of unionizing! Unrelatedly, here is a definitely unaltered copy of the children’s classic “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” we wanted you to have for free! No pressure, just read it! We have free doughnuts in the break room! Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Farmer Brown had a problem. His cows had learned how to type. All day long he heard click, clack, moo. Click, clack, moo. Clickety-clack. Moo!

The cows had read in the moospaper about other cows that worked at Starbucks and Trader Joe’s and Amazon (whose founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post) and they thought that collective action was the answer, not realizing that their own situation was very, very different!

So the cows presented Farmer Brown with a list of demands: They and the hens wanted electric blankets.

Farmer Brown explained that he was operating at a very narrow margin and that if the cows and hens would not produce more milk and eggs, their demands for electric blankets were going to put him out of business.

“I understand where you are coming from,” Farmer Brown wrote. “But other farmers do not supply electric blankets for their cows and hens. If I did that, I would have to pay a monthly electricity bill. If we were a large operation, it might be a different story. But we are a small family farm. The electric blankets you request will decrease our margins. Already, you receive a lot of benefits. You have a nice barn over your heads. You have hay to eat. You have fields to roam that include views of a duck pond.”

Farmer Brown angrily typed a second single-spaced page. “I have got to compete with Farmer Green, who does not treat his cows with the consideration that I do. He has much lower operating expenses because he uses inexpensive labor from overseas cows who do not have a barn at all and are milked by a machine. Instead of asking for electric blankets, why not be grateful for your barn and your duck pond?”

The cows did not listen. Instead, they went on strike, and the hens did, too. So Farmer Brown caved to their demands. He bought the electric blankets for the cows and hens, and he ran an electrical line to the barn.

Doing all this cost him money, and he had to take out a loan. The cows and hens began to produce milk and eggs again, but it was just the same quantity as before. Farmer Green lowered his prices, and Farmer Brown could not compete. He began to lose business.

Soon Farmer Brown was heavily in debt. He typed a letter to the cows: “Dear cows, you have increased my operating expenses, but you have not produced more milk or better milk, just the same milk as before. Suggestions for new sources of revenue?”

The cows ignored him. They were happy with their electric blankets.

Mrs. Brown had been reading online about potential new sources of revenue. “Beef is a source of revenue,” suggested Mrs. Brown. She heard typing from the barn. Click, clack, moo. Click, clack, moo. The cows and hens were formulating additional demands.

“Chicken is a source of revenue,” suggested Mrs. Brown. “Lots of people like to buy beef and chicken and eat it.”

“That is a good idea,” said Farmer Brown. “If the cows and hens will not help me with my profit margins, they will help me to make beef and chicken.”

The next morning, one of the cows was missing from the barn. Her electric blanket was still there, but there was no sign of her. Duck, who was a neutral party, reported that a mysterious van had driven up to the farm and then driven away with the cow in it. She had struggled against Farmer Brown as he placed her into the van. Kick, kick, moo. Kick, kick, moo. He had cocked his rifle. Click, clack, boom.

The cows and hens met late into the night to discuss this startling development. “It was unwise of us to unionize,” the hens said. “We are very sorry.”

“Yes,” the cows agreed. “It was foolhardy, and we see it now. Please, take back the electric blankets!”

Now, the cows understood that their demands had been unreasonable and would have driven Farmer Brown into bankruptcy if they had continued. They all felt terrible that they had dared to go against management.

They wrote a thank-you card to Farmer Brown for not turning them into beef and chicken and everybody signed it, even the duck.

Farmer Brown was happy. He left the typewriter in the barn as a sign of his appreciation.

But you never heard click, clack, moo from it again. The cows were much too busy working.

