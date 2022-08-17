Placeholder while article actions load

The Aug. 14 “Meltsville” news article, “We built a fake metropolis to show how extreme heat could wreck cities,” said that “nuclear plants need more water to cool the reactors when the water is warmer.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight That statement is highly misleading. The implication is that water, perhaps from a river or lake, or from a public water utility, flows over the reactor to keep it cool.

This does not happen. The water in question is only used in a “condenser” to return steam back to liquid water, not to directly cool the reactor.

In my power reactor operating experience, we did not change the flow rate of condenser cooling water as the outside temperature increased. So, we didn’t use “more” water. But it is true that this cooling-water temperature increase has the effect of reducing the plant’s thermodynamic efficiency, as was mentioned in the piece.

Misleading statements about how nuclear power plants work are not helpful, especially, as The Post has recognized, given that we need to make more use of this source of non-carbon electrical energy.

William C. Evans, Germantown

