Donald Trump had a clearance only by virtue of being president. His status as an unindicted conspirator with Michael Cohen, his liaison with Stormy Daniels, his friends and close associates being convicted of felonies, his character reference from retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly as “the most flawed person” he ever met, and his financial ties to foreign entities would have all almost certainly disqualified him from having a TS/SCI clearance. And have no doubt about it, declassification of a TS/SCI document would have severe negative consequences — potentially getting U.S. and allied personnel killed, and having our technology, methods and strategy compromised. Access to them is on a need-to-know basis for what is in a specific document, not on curiosity or a self-serving whim. And they are stored in a highly secure special facility. You sign to get access to specific documents, and you don’t take notes. Even declassifying pieces of one document should involve approval of the originating source, especially because there is often more than one copy and the source is in the best position to weigh the risk. Storing them in a basement, in a place populated by foreign visitors, is unbelievable negligence.