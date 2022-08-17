Placeholder while article actions load

I was startled to read this line in the last paragraph of the Aug. 14 editorial “ The Maryland GOP’s self-immolation ”: “A defeat for Mr. [Dan] Cox and Mr. [Michael] Peroutka would leave Mr. [Andy] Harris as the lone prominent GOP officeholder in Maryland.” This statement essentially negates Heather Mizeur’s candidacy as Mr. Harris’s (R-Md.) opponent.

Ms. Mizeur deserves to be acknowledged for taking on Mr. Harris. Until all the votes are counted in November, Mr. Harris is not guaranteed to continue to represent Maryland’s 1st District. The editorial made a big leap by discounting Ms. Mizeur. I hope she will prove the editorial wrong on this point and take back the Maryland 1st District from Mr. Harris.