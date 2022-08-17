Opinion (The Washington Post illustration: photos by iStock)

Yusuf Dahl is a past president of the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin; founder of the Real Estate Lab in Allentown, Pa.; and board chair of the Petey Greene Program, a national prison education nonprofit. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight At 18, I was sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs. Twenty-five years later, as a Princeton-educated nonprofit leader and entrepreneur, I thought that part of my past was far behind me.

I had a rude awakening last year when my application to rent a home was denied after a background check. My prospective landlord exercised their legal right to discriminate against me for my prior conviction.

That is because the Fair Housing Act — which since 1968 has banned discriminatory housing practices, such as redlining, that kept Black people and others out of White neighborhoods — expressly permits denial of housing to those who have been convicted of drug manufacture or distribution.

That exception was added to the act in 1988, as part of an amendment package aimed at protecting people with disabilities. It was proposed by South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond — a longtime segregationist who had voted against the original act. “One offense is sufficient for a landlord to refuse to rent to a drug dealer,” he said. “It is that simple.” Thurmond’s amendment passed by voice vote.

And it reinstituted, by stealth, a form of neo-redlining. Under the pretext of penalizing those convicted of drug distribution (but not those convicted of any other offenses, including homicide), he had achieved virtually the same end as racist practices before: keeping minorities out of certain neighborhoods.

Having served as the president of Wisconsin’s largest apartment owners’ trade association, I was not really surprised that my rental application was denied. Still, telling my young daughter that she could not move into that part of town — close to her favorite park and zoned for the high-quality school her friends attend — was heartbreaking.

Eventually, I did find a rental — only because my current landlord’s faulty background check missed my conviction — but in a much less desirable, underserved community with a higher crime rate and underperforming schools. My daughter is paying for the long-past sins of her father.

While the consequences for me and my family are frustrating, they are devastating for millions of others who cannot access quality housing and the personal, professional and educational opportunities that go along with it. It traps those trying to “make good” after time behind bars in untenable and risky situations.

When my friend Obie Blunt was released from prison in 2003, he was determined to never go back. Focusing his energy on becoming a plumber, he mastered his trade and built up a robust clientele. Then he sought to give his family the opportunities that come with safe streets, strong schools and communities, and quality local services.

Despite Obie’s substantial income, stable employment and good credit, however, he was turned down for housing again and again because of his past crime. In the process, he racked up hundreds of dollars in application fees, while the multiple credit checks hurt his score. Eventually, he and his family had to settle for a lower-income neighborhood where his criminal history was not an issue because it was the norm.

“At some point,” he told me, “you just have to accept what you can get.”

The impact goes beyond minority communities; studies show this kind of discrimination makes us all less safe because ex-prisoners who are unable to get safe and stable housing are more likely to reoffend.

While a few cities and states have banned such practices, most have not. Half a century after the Fair Housing Act outlawed racial discrimination in housing decisions, the law’s promise remains elusive everywhere this legalized form of redlining persists.

An obvious remedy exists. Congress can and should eliminate Thurmond’s drug-distribution exclusion. Although Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to give more groups housing discrimination protections, it fails to include this crucial element.

It is time for lawmakers to give everyone who has paid their debt to society the freedom to live where they want, not just where they are allowed.

