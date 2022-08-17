I was born in 1943 and grew up in Georgia. I witnessed the mistreatment of Black people and could never quite understand it. I heard and read stories such as Ahmaud Arbery’s and was appalled. I am White. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are paying the price for that history. They hunted down and maliciously murdered Arbery for the crime of being Black. (If Arbery had instead killed one of the murderers, he might have been lynched before sundown.)