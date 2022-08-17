The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Ahmaud Arbery’s killers received a just sentence

August 17, 2022 at 5:14 p.m. EDT
People react outside the Glynn County Courthouse after jurors found three men guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, on Nov. 24 in Brunswick, Ga. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding David A. Singleton’s Aug. 12 Friday Opinion commentary, “The Arbery case is heinous, but his killers’ sentences are extreme”:

I was born in 1943 and grew up in Georgia. I witnessed the mistreatment of Black people and could never quite understand it. I heard and read stories such as Ahmaud Arbery’s and was appalled. I am White. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are paying the price for that history. They hunted down and maliciously murdered Arbery for the crime of being Black. (If Arbery had instead killed one of the murderers, he might have been lynched before sundown.)

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The sentences and suffering in prison of the McMichaels and Mr. Bryan should serve as an example to others that the era of Jim Crow is over.

Bob Bailey, Silver Spring

Loading...