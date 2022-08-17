Placeholder while article actions load

In his Aug. 7 op-ed about Wisconsin senatorial candidate Mandela Barnes’s campaign strategy, “ From Wisconsin, a potential coup for Democrats ,” Perry Bacon Jr. argued that Mr. Barnes’s careful balancing of the progressive issues he supports has been key to his success. Though I agree that Mr. Barnes’s identity as a young Black man running against a Republican incumbent means he must appeal to a hesitant voting population, I disagree with the claim that Medicare-for-all is “divisive” and electorally dangerous.

Mr. Bacon argued that Medicare-for-all has “almost no chance of getting adopted,” but a 2020 Pew Research Center report showed 63 percent of Americans support universal health care . Similarly, Common Dreams reported electoral wins by every 2020 Democratic House candidate who supported Medicare-for-all. Politicians and pundits who believe that universal health care is not popular should present fact-based arguments.

As a 19-year-old just starting to be part of the electoral process, I find it disheartening that Democrats and major news sources believe that backing away from “divisive” issues to win elections is more important than genuinely representing their constituents. The true problem here is not “divisive” universal health care, but rather the cowardice of the mainstream Democratic political establishment.