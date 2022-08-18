In the 1940s, when I was lucky enough to have a nickel to buy some bubble gum wrapped up with a card, I quickly put the gum in my mouth and threw away the card. Egad! What an act of stupidity. Now, in 2022, I read that I might have thrown away $10 million [“Bought for $50,000, mint Mantle card could fetch $10 million,” Sports, Aug. 15].