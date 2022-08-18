In the 1940s, when I was lucky enough to have a nickel to buy some bubble gum wrapped up with a card, I quickly put the gum in my mouth and threw away the card. Egad! What an act of stupidity. Now, in 2022, I read that I might have thrown away $10 million [“Bought for $50,000, mint Mantle card could fetch $10 million,” Sports, Aug. 15].
The sheer idea that a Mickey Mantle baseball card could now have made me a millionaire many times over is mind-boggling. I didn’t associate with the right crowd; I wasn’t a baseball fan. My close friends and I collected pictures of movie stars and intensely traded them.
Just another example of “if I had known then what I know now!”
Alice L. Haber, Frederick