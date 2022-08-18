The Aug. 11 news article “Fearing climate setback, U.S. urges care of Congo basin” stated that “the last presidential elections, in 2018, resulted in the first peaceful transfer of power in the DRC’s history.” The Catholic Church and numerous independent observers confirmed that Martin Fayulu won that election by a significant margin, not Félix Tshisekedi, the announced winner and president, or Emmanuel Shadary, Joseph Kabila’s handpicked successor. So the above statement is true but doesn’t tell the full story that the 2018 election results were not observed and electoral returns were falsified. Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo are much likelier to be wary and cynical about democracy, their own government and Western benefactors rather than happy with the “first peaceful transfer of power.”
The Aug. 12 news article “Once a U.S. darling, Rwanda’s Kagame hears concerns amid Blinken visit,” about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Rwanda, stated that Rwandan President Paul Kagame “has faced mounting criticism over his treatment of dissidents, journalists and other critics, including allegedly targeting them beyond Rwanda’s borders in violent attacks in South Africa and other nations.” That is a pretty watered-down version of the truth. Mr. Kagame’s government was responsible for killing Seth Sendashonga in Kenya in 1998 and Patrick Karegeya in South Africa in 2013, among many other opposition figures both inside and outside Rwanda. It also kidnapped Paul Rusesabagina in Dubai to put him on trial in Rwanda.
I hope The Post can look at these examples and improve its coverage of Africa. The continent and the West benefit from more honest and accurate coverage of its history, politics and context.
Ian MacNairn, Takoma Park