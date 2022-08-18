The Aug. 11 news article “Fearing climate setback, U.S. urges care of Congo basin” stated that “the last presidential elections, in 2018, resulted in the first peaceful transfer of power in the DRC’s history.” The Catholic Church and numerous independent observers confirmed that Martin Fayulu won that election by a significant margin, not Félix Tshisekedi, the announced winner and president, or Emmanuel Shadary, Joseph Kabila’s handpicked successor. So the above statement is true but doesn’t tell the full story that the 2018 election results were not observed and electoral returns were falsified. Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo are much likelier to be wary and cynical about democracy, their own government and Western benefactors rather than happy with the “first peaceful transfer of power.”