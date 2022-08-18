Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Aug. 14 news article “Decoding the classified information included in the Trump search warrant” omitted the critical “need to know” requirement before access to classified information is granted. “Need to know” means that access to specific classified information is required for a person to carry out official duties.

Once President Donald Trump left office, no staffer at Mar-a-Lago needed to know any of the details of the classified information recovered by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search, even if those employees had background investigations and clearances. There is no evidence the Biden administration sought advice from Mr. Trump on national security matters.

From media accounts, it appears Mr. Trump believed the seized documents were his personal property to be used as he saw fit. Given the former president’s history, it is quite possible he intended to use classified intercepts of foreign leaders’ private conversations and other information to coerce their silence, if needed, during his 2024 presidential run. Future investigation will reveal whether this was one of his motives.

Marty Brumback, Sykesville, Md.

Are former president Donald Trump’s supporters not tired of the boy crying wolf? I’m hoping “MAGA” stands for the time historically when all the American taxpayers had to worry about was whether a president was having sex with an intern in the Oval Office.

Worrying about Mr. Trump is exhausting and stressful. That he might have stashed papers with nuclear codes that could annihilate the world is beyond my comprehension.

The images of Mr. Trump throwing a temper tantrum with a plate of ketchup, flushing documents down toilets, calling people he dislikes incredibly pathetic slurs, not being able to keep his lies straight, etc., are not what I envisioned when saying the Pledge of Allegiance as a youth.

Trump Republicans go on and on about money being wasted by the Democrats but are never held accountable for what Mr. Trump’s presidency has cost the citizens of this great land.

Joan Roehm, Leland, N.C.

“Unprecedented” is the word chosen by most of former president Donald Trump’s defenders to attack the legally authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago residence ["Trump’s secrets: How a records dispute escalated to an FBI raid,” news, Aug. 14].

Though we all know what the word means, if you look it up, you would find some interesting synonyms for the word. Among them are: “fresh,” “new,” “novel,” “original,” “strange,” “unaccustomed,” “unfamiliar,” “unheard of” and “unknown.”

Without looking for the humor in those words, all synonyms for “unprecedented,” several of them also describe the unprecedented presidency of Mr. Trump.

It was novel, strange and unheard of before his term. It, too, was unprecedented.

Therefore, I posit that it certainly was an unprecedented (legal) search caused by unprecedented circumstances brought about by an unprecedented presidency.

Gerald S. Rose, Falls Church

