The 37-point smackdown of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney might have produced the most headlines from Tuesday’s primary elections. But Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s first-place finish in her hotly contested Senate primary is the more important outcome. The Republican’s surprising performance demonstrates both the limits of pure Trumpism and the power of ranked-choice voting.

Murkowski has long vexed Alaska’s conservatives. The longtime moderate was a surprise loser in Alaska’s 2010 GOP primary, but she managed to win reelection that year as a write-in candidate. She also won her 2016 race by garnering many votes from Hillary Clinton voters.

Her vote to impeach Donald Trump sealed the deal with most Alaska Republicans. Trump quickly endorsed political neophyte Kelly Tshibaka, who ran as a down-the-line, pro-Trump conservative. If Alaska were a normal state, Murkowski would have been clobbered in the GOP primary as badly as Cheney, or worse.

But Alaska is not a normal state. Its unique voting system has given her a shot at winning again.

The 49th state narrowly adopted a new system in 2020 that eliminated single-party primaries in favor of all-party first rounds similar to those used in Washington and California. It also added a twist by allowing ranked-choice voting. Under that system, the top-four primary candidates advance to the November general election. Voters would then rank each candidate in the order of their preference rather than simply choose one. Votes for the worst-ranked candidates would be reallocated to those voters’ second-favorite choice until one candidate reaches a majority.

This system gave Murkowski a chance to avoid defeat at the hands of Tshibaka regardless of what happened on Tuesday. Most observers expected her to finish second or third in the primary, allowing her to prevail if Democrats ranked her highly in the general election.

But in fact, Murkowski finished first on Tuesday, thanks to independents and many Democrats who decided to vote for her. She currently leads Tshibaka by about four points, with many votes still uncounted. That means Murkowski is sure to win in November, since she would likely garner second-choice votes from the few moderates and liberals not already on her side.

This result shows the limited appeal of pure Trumpism. Alaska is no one’s idea of a moderate state. It regularly sends Republicans to the House and Senate and hasn’t been carried by a Democrat for president since 1964. But a clear majority of Alaskans prefer someone who at least is open to dealing with the other party than a conservative ideologue.

This is likely true elsewhere, but it is obscured by the artificial forced choice between extremes that most states’ voting systems create. Partisan primaries allow only the winner to carry the party’s label into the general election. This forces moderates in both parties to decide whether the ideologue nominated by their party is so bad that they must abandon ship. Most reluctantly stay with their party because even an extreme choice within their camp is preferable to someone from the other side, especially when that person is also an extremist. That’s why progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a lock for reelection despite barely winning renomination in her primary last week; moderate Democrats will hold their nose and vote for her rather than elect the conservative Republican on the ballot.

Alaska’s all-party, ranked-choice voting system avoids this conundrum. Moderates of either party can run with or without a party label and have a shot at winning. They usually can’t do it on their own, as Murkowski has, but they can win in the general as one party’s disappointed partisans decide to vote for the lesser of the two remaining evils after their candidate is eliminated. This gives the increasingly disaffected middle a real voice in America’s increasingly polarized politics.

The forced choice between extremes in other states is the only reason Trump-backed Republicans such as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake have a prayer in the general election. Many Republicans who backed Lake’s erstwhile opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, will hold their noses and vote for the crude demagogue to avoid electing the Democrat. Robson would still be on the ballot under Alaska’s system — and could have defeated Lake when votes for other GOP candidates or independents, who don’t normally vote in primaries, decide whom they like best.

This simple fact should give hyper-partisans pause. If their power rests mainly on a simple voting system that forces unnatural choices, that means they are living on borrowed time. Eventually, one of two things will happen: Either more states will adopt Alaska’s system, or the frustrated middle will become large enough to push both sides out. That latter response is what’s happening in many European countries as traditional parties are swept aside in favor of new, outsider ones.

Lisa Murkowski will come back to D.C.; that is now almost certain. If her win creates national momentum for ranked-choice voting, it could light a fire that will sweep across America.

