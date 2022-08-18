Alyssa Rosenberg’s Aug. 16 op-ed, “ Putting parents first could be the secret to a successful return to office ,” showed encouraging signs that employers are adapting, in this case by investing in on-site child care to lure working parents back to the office and facilitate employee retention.

The national dialogue about the future of work unfortunately overlooks many service workers’ families, especially people in low-wage jobs who live with the specter of catastrophic financial insecurity. Universal child care and paid family and medical leave can mean the difference between just staying afloat and not — especially for Black families. Seven in 10 low-paid workers, and nearly 1 in 3 overall, don’t have a single paid sick day. Accessing needed care can cost a worker’s paycheck, if not their job.