Alyssa Rosenberg’s Aug. 16 op-ed, “Putting parents first could be the secret to a successful return to office,” showed encouraging signs that employers are adapting, in this case by investing in on-site child care to lure working parents back to the office and facilitate employee retention.
Women and people of color — who are disproportionately represented among service workers — are disparately affected. Workforce shortages are directly related to unsustainable working conditions. The harsh personal and economic tolls of the pandemic on women and families underscore the urgent need for universal child care and paid leave so working families can thrive. As we reenvision the future of work, centering equity and respect for workers will improve workforce reliability.
Josephine Kalipeni, Champaign, Ill.
The writer is executive director of Family Values @ Work.