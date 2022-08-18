The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Talk of the future of work overlooks many service workers' families

August 18, 2022 at 5:06 p.m. EDT
(Winni Wintermeyer for The Washington Post)
Alyssa Rosenberg’s Aug. 16 op-ed, “Putting parents first could be the secret to a successful return to office,” showed encouraging signs that employers are adapting, in this case by investing in on-site child care to lure working parents back to the office and facilitate employee retention.

The national dialogue about the future of work unfortunately overlooks many service workers’ families, especially people in low-wage jobs who live with the specter of catastrophic financial insecurity. Universal child care and paid family and medical leave can mean the difference between just staying afloat and not — especially for Black families. Seven in 10 low-paid workers, and nearly 1 in 3 overall, don’t have a single paid sick day. Accessing needed care can cost a worker’s paycheck, if not their job.

Women and people of color — who are disproportionately represented among service workers — are disparately affected. Workforce shortages are directly related to unsustainable working conditions. The harsh personal and economic tolls of the pandemic on women and families underscore the urgent need for universal child care and paid leave so working families can thrive. As we reenvision the future of work, centering equity and respect for workers will improve workforce reliability.

Josephine Kalipeni, Champaign, Ill.

The writer is executive director of Family Values @ Work.

