The Aug. 14 Local Opinions essay by Virginia Education Secretary Aimee Guidera, “ Virginia’s education future is now on the right track ,” did not mention that a number of teachers in Virginia are leaving the profession, in part because of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) actions. In January, Mr. Youngkin issued his first executive order , which forbids teaching “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory.” He then set up a tip line for people to report teachers and school administrators for promoting “divisive practices.” Virginia’s education future is definitely not on the right track.

Regarding Aimee Guidera’s Local Opinions essay about Virginia’s education being on the “right track”: Ms. Guidera said that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “ended the use of any form of discrimination in our classrooms” based on a report that “inherently divisive concepts” were being taught in Virginia’s schools. It should read that “because of the sensitivity of White children, we have ended the teaching of the true history of slavery and racism in our country because that is discriminating against these sensitive White children.” After all, it’s a divisive concept to teach in Virginia that the Civil War was about slavery, that slavery wasn’t good for the enslaved and that the attitude toward the enslaved by enslavers was racist, isn’t it? And let’s not even get into whether teaching children facts about sexual matters is so much worse than lying to them.