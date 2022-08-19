Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adele Robey lives in Historic Anacostia. Well, hello again, Local Opinions. Yep, it’s me again. You know, that lady who writes near the anniversary of being hit by a car? In the crosswalk with the walk light? At the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Good Hope Road SE? Yeah, that’s me. Just wanted to update everyone about our progress ’round these parts.

Oh, wait, there hasn’t been any.

Nope, not one thing on the perennial list has been done. Crosswalks? Still those unnoticeable brick things that no one stops for and, come to think of it, hardly anyone actually walks in. Crossing MLK is a contact sport, not for the fainthearted. Okay, what else? Red-light runners? Yes, all of y’all are good to go! We don’t enforce! Speeders? You, too! Be sure to see what speed you can hit as you barrel down from Congress Heights and then run the light at W. That’s the daily double. Then, if you turn right on red, which is a no-no, you’ll have a trifecta. Wheee! No enforcement to get in your way.

Advertisement

Now let’s talk about 13th Street. I think we’re just waiting for a fatality to get those four-way stop signs. Otherwise, what could it be? Is there a shortage of stop signs? Red paint? Poles? Must be, because I am sure that if any of the powers that be ever really drove down 13th Street, they’d want those guys racing down W or V or U to stop.

What’s next? Oh, yeah. Those feeder side streets that have absolutely no controls and no good way to get into MLK except to barge in. So barge it is. Tie up traffic for a few blocks while sitting crossways in the street. Good plan!

And the big megillah: the Good Hope Road and MLK intersection. Still heart-stopping after all these years. Sounds like a song, right? Nothing has changed. Crosswalk guards? Nope. Well, we had a few for a few days, usually when I write my essay, at least until the D.C. Department of Transportation figures we’ve moved on. Red-light runners? You wouldn’t believe those numbers. Oh, and did you know that the crosswalk light from the northwest corner to the northeast corner comes on at the same time as folks are turning the corner from Good Hope Road? And no one stops for that “no turn on red,” by the way. Just sayin’. And let’s briefly touch on the red lane, i.e., the bus-only lane. Did you know it has become the parking lot of choice for the convenience store? Of course, that means the buses have to stop in the middle of the street, but really no one cares about that, right? And around Starbucks? Two deep in the morning.

Advertisement

So it’s still the Wild West. But, hey, we hear the planning for the intersection from hell has been turned over to a consulting firm. Great! Pretty sure its members don’t live in the community. We also heard folks from the actual community could be on this planning committee (or whatever it is), but those I know who have tried have had their emails ignored. We probably wouldn’t know what to do if our emails were answered. I’m thinking they really don’t want me on that committee.

I just wanted to take a minute to catch up before I head to physical therapy for the injury I got from that day — more than four years ago. And I just found out it’s gonna take surgery. So I’ll keep you posted.

GiftOutline Gift Article