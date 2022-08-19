Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Local officials around the country are trying to access voting systems under the pretext of protecting election integrity. They’re really doing the opposite. The Post reported this week on a plot in Michigan by at least one sheriff, one state representative and other unauthorized investigators to coerce county clerks into allowing unobserved access to critical voting equipment, supposedly to prove meddling by Democrats. The conspirators, some of whom said they suspected an implanted microchip was to blame for President Biden’s 2020 win in Michigan, performed “tests” on the tabulators in hotel rooms and returned them at meetings at shopping centers or in parking lots. The effort, now the subject of a state police inquiry, mirrors incursions elsewhere, including in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The extent to which these breaches are connected is unclear. But a subsequent Post article shows they occurred alongside an organized, multistate effort by lawyers allied with former president Donald Trump. These lawyers, including attorney Sidney Powell, allegedly dispatched a forensic firm to Michigan, Georgia and Nevada to copy election data — paying a retainer upfront for the service. They achieved their goal, at least in some jurisdictions, by seeking authorization in courts. And in Michigan, some of the same names appear in these court filings as in those involving the Michigan election equipment plot on which The Post had previously reported.

All this is happening despite an abundance of evidence that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in history. It is even happening in counties where the vote wasn’t particularly close. While safeguards such as post-election audits should make it difficult for those possessing election equipment to alter results, in some cases serial numbers and even passwords have been exposed as a result of the so-called examinations of voting machines — rendering them more vulnerable to exploitation and fraud. The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends that any potentially compromised systems be decommissioned and replaced, which puts cash-strapped localities in a difficult spot.

There’s another problem: The mere suggestion that these systems need probing undercuts trust in U.S. democracy among some people. The knowledge that they have been interfered with does the same for others.

The Brennan Center for Justice has issued recommendations to local election officials who want to protect the electoral process — from restricted access to critical systems, to transparency and monitoring procedures, to robust standards for vendors. The federal government can help by making it easier to access grants that could help localities afford the technology required to secure equipment. The center also emphasizes the importance of communicating these steps to the public, to restore any shaken faith.

But necessary as all these actions might be, they could amount to bandages on an open wound in our democracy. The most effective way to fix the problem might also be the least likely: Those causing it, by deliberately casting suspicion on the outcome of the last election and seeding doubt in the next, must stop.

