The Aug. 15 front-page article “The political shifts that led to the climate bill’s passage” characterized Democrats as having successfully “muscled” ambitious climate legislation. The use of this phrase is a welcome and necessary media breakthrough. The image of Democrats using their muscle to achieve sorely needed legislation is long overdue. Democrats, with all their diversity and differences, came together and created real muscle.

As the articled noted, the Biden administration deserves credit for turning a history of climate inaction into action with the passage of this bill.

However, credit should also be given to President Biden himself for being the Babe Ruth president. Like the legendary sports hero, Mr. Biden stood at the plate with two strikes against him, pointed to a spot in the left center field and smashed a home run directly to that spot.

Giving credit to Democrats for their muscle should include characterizing Mr. Biden as the muscle who pointed to his goal, hit a home run and kept his promise.

Victor Ciuccio, Bethesda

Shakespeare comes to mind:

“Glendower: I can call the spirits from the vasty deep.

Hotspur: “Why, so can I, or so can any man; But will they come, when you do call for them?”

I am reminded of Glendower’s boast as President Biden and the Democrats gleefully boast they can reduce inflation, save the planet, smooth the waters, reduce drug prices and make heaven on Earth by spending yet more billions.

And the same question that Hotspur asked: We can all make such boasts, but will any of this come to pass when you call for them?

Can Democrats call spirits from the vasty deep any more than Glendower could?

Gardner A. Cadwalader, Philadelphia

