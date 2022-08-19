Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gary Abernathy’s cynicism is insufferable. In his Aug. 18 op-ed, “It is time for critics to accept the GOP for what it is,” he asserted that we should accept the Republican Party for what it is as if its current incarnation were something acceptable. He averred that those who are shocked at the Republican Party’s continued support for former president Donald Trump are naive adherents of Democrats’ propaganda and that Democrats are more concerned with seeking power than they are about the threat that Mr. Trump poses to American democracy.

He also claimed, in defiance of poll after poll, that most Republicans acknowledge that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. The fact is that anyone who cares about the future of our country should be appalled that the Republican Party has become a slavish cult of Mr. Trump dedicated to propagating falsehoods and undermining democracy.

Jaime Esteva, Alexandria

Gary Abernathy suggested ways that we can heal the country. He said that the left should stop calling Republicans “cultists” and that we should embrace the new normal in the Republican Party. The idea that people who ignore the facts, stand in lines for hours to hear former president Donald Trump ramble, deny the 2020 election’s results, wear MAGA shirts and hats while using Trump flagpoles to attack the police and storm the U.S. Capitol might be misnamed with the term “cultist” is laughable and unconvincing. The obsessive praise and defense of a person who refused a peaceful transfer of power and the subsequent punishment/banishment (oops, sounds like cancel culture) of those who dissent appear to be a textbook example of cultism.

I’m all-in with constructive attempts to heal, and I acknowledge that the new Republican Party is all about one person. But to heal, I suggest that Mr. Abernathy and others begin with a clear rebuke of all who continue to lie about the 2020 presidential election, which Mr. Trump lost by 7 million votes. The suggestion that the left should embrace a new normal that includes the insurrectionist Mr. Trump as an acceptable choice for president is equal parts horrifying and revealing.

James Upperman, Gainesville

Gary Abernathy argued that critics of today’s GOP should stop “pitiably pining” for the small-government, fiscally conservative GOP of the past and instead accept the “populist, Make America Great Again party” that the GOP has become — a party with no discernible policies other than to cultivate culture warfare and bring former president Donald Trump and his loyalists back into power.

Mr. Abernathy did not address that this new iteration of the GOP has nominated scores of election deniers to run for important state and federal offices or that so many of its leaders hail the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as persecuted patriots. He ignored that the deranged rhetoric of the fringe is infecting even the old guard of the party — witness GOP Sen. Charles E. Grassley’s statements that the IRS will use its new funding to send thousands of IRS agents armed with AR-15s to harass small-business owners. He turned a blind eye to the fact that this party has embraced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a model for governance.

Mr. Abernathy, the GOP you want us to accept is the party that has embraced a leader whose character is unworthy of any public office. It has devolved into a cesspool of hateful extremism. Today’s GOP is a danger to democracy. No, we will not just get over it.

Christopher McMurray, Alexandria

