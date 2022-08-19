The Aug. 16 news article “A key ally on Congress’s climate bill: Mother Nature” offered a wonderful description of how forests and certain types of agriculture provide solutions to climate change and how the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden encourages this conservation.
Blue carbon solutions — preserving and restoring coastal marshes, sea-grass beds and mangrove forests, and prohibiting bottom trawling that releases carbon from the ocean’s bottom — lock up carbon at far higher rates than trees or agriculture, and for thousands, not hundreds, of years.
Fortunately, the new inflation reduction law and the infrastructure bill passed in 2021 each offer several billion dollars for preserving and restoring coastal ecosystems to make them more resilient to climate change, with the added benefits of enhancing marine life and sequestering more carbon. That’s a triple win!
Michael Gravitz, Washington
The writer is director of policy for the Marine Conservation Institute.