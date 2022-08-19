The Aug. 16 news article “ A key ally on Congress’s climate bill: Mother Nature ” offered a wonderful description of how forests and certain types of agriculture provide solutions to climate change and how the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden encourages this conservation.

Nature-based solutions such as trees and soil pull carbon out of the atmosphere and lock it up in wood and soils for decades. Helping Mother Nature do the job of locking up carbon makes the new law a real winner. But, unfortunately, the article didn't cover nature-based solutions that our oceans provide in abundance.