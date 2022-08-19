The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Oceans work hard at capturing carbon, too

August 19, 2022 at 3:09 p.m. EDT
A surfer heads out to the water in Montara, Calif., on April 4, 2019. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 16 news article “A key ally on Congress’s climate bill: Mother Nature” offered a wonderful description of how forests and certain types of agriculture provide solutions to climate change and how the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden encourages this conservation.

Nature-based solutions such as trees and soil pull carbon out of the atmosphere and lock it up in wood and soils for decades. Helping Mother Nature do the job of locking up carbon makes the new law a real winner. But, unfortunately, the article didn't cover nature-based solutions that our oceans provide in abundance.

Blue carbon solutions — preserving and restoring coastal marshes, sea-grass beds and mangrove forests, and prohibiting bottom trawling that releases carbon from the ocean’s bottom — lock up carbon at far higher rates than trees or agriculture, and for thousands, not hundreds, of years.

Fortunately, the new inflation reduction law and the infrastructure bill passed in 2021 each offer several billion dollars for preserving and restoring coastal ecosystems to make them more resilient to climate change, with the added benefits of enhancing marine life and sequestering more carbon. That’s a triple win!

Michael Gravitz, Washington

The writer is director of policy for the Marine Conservation Institute.

