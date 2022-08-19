Roberta Shapiro’s Aug. 14 Local Opinions essay, “ D.C. is a world-class city without world-class health care ,” cited data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that are not available to the general public. However, data from the CMS ratings based on surveys of hospital patient satisfaction, known as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HCAHPS Star Ratings , are freely available at the website.

The metrics for the HCAHPS survey include communications with doctors and nurses, responsiveness of staff, cleanliness, care transition, discharge information and overall satisfaction. The data are collected directly from patients, not from hospital administrators.

The results of the July 2022 HCAHPS survey indicate that patients in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are highly dissatisfied with hospital care. For example, in ranking hospital patient satisfaction in 50 states, Maryland has scored at the bottom since the survey’s inception in 2015, when Maryland was tied with Nevada for 50th, or worst place. Maryland has remained near the bottom, ranking 47th in the July 2022 survey, with none of the Maryland hospitals receiving five stars.