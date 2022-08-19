Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Upon reading the Aug. 8 front-page article “Strangers huddled. Then lightning struck.,” I saw the writers stated the ages of the couple from Wisconsin as Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76. In two other paragraphs, they were identified as “the elderly” couple. We know their ages, so why is it necessary to subsequently refer to them as “the elderly couple”? Wouldn’t “the couple from Wisconsin” have sufficed?

Susan Peak, Ashburn

A beachhead for opinions on the front page

Though I think it was off-base in some regards, I have no quarrel with Steven Pearlstein’s Aug. 8 front-page Perspective, “Why the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is no such thing.” It was an excellent and thought-provoking piece.

But the judgment used in assigning the headline and putting the piece above the fold on the front page, on the day after Senate passage of a truly historic climate change bill, was outrageous. One can certainly chide the Democrats for giving the bill an opportunistic and barely plausible inflation-fighting name. But this was, without question, the most important bill addressing climate change passed by the Senate and, simultaneously, the realization of a multi-decade Democratic Party goal to arm the government with the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

An opinion piece recognizing those unprecedented steps — for good or ill — would have been a legitimate accompaniment to the “game story” on the action in the Senate. Instead, The Post chose to ignore the merits (or demerits) of the legislation and devote the paper’s beachfront property on Page 1 to an article that, to the extent it dealt at all with the legislation, did so in passing and only then to disparage its rather unfortunate name. The decision was jaw-dropping and lamentable. Readers deserve better.

Neal Mollen, Alexandria

‘Much lower’? Give us a break.

In her Aug. 3 op-ed, “Democrats’ tax plans are worth pursuing,” Catherine Rampell argued that the twin tax increases proposed in the latest, reduced version of President Biden’s previous Build Back Better legislative package have merit. One of those was addressing the ability of “wealthy investment managers” (that is, managers of hedge funds and private equity firms) to treat their compensation as capital gains instead of ordinary income (which would be taxed at a considerably higher rate). She observed that, as a result of this “carried interest” rule, its beneficiaries “can pay much lower tax rates than their receptionists.”

However, the tax tables indicate that a hypothetical receptionist earning $77,000 would pay a marginal rate of 22 percent, while those “wealthy managers” enjoying the “carried interest” break pay a 20 percent capital gains tax rate, assuming they earn more than $502,000. This is not my idea of paying “much lower tax rates,” although I would agree with Rampell’s ultimate conclusion that the “loophole’s continued existence serves no discernible public interest.”

Unfortunately, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) disagreed with both of us and made the survival of the “carried interest” tax break the price of her joining the Democratic bloc as the crucial 50th vote for passage.

Kenneth Barry, Vienna

Democracy isn’t a given

As a Taiwanese person in the United States, I was delighted to read House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 3 op-ed, “Why I’m leading a delegation to Taiwan,” which reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Taiwan’s democracy. But I was puzzled by the claim that “the Taiwan Relations Act [signed into law in 1979] set out America’s commitment to a democratic Taiwan,” because, well, there was no democratic Taiwan at that time.

Forty-three years ago, Taiwan was still in the period now known as White Terror, during which a one-party authoritarian state executed, imprisoned and exiled hundreds of thousands of political dissidents. Pelosi (D-Calif.) is no doubt aware of this painful history, considering that she chose to visit the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, formerly a political prison. Still, her claim might have misled those who are less familiar with Taiwanese history.

It suggested that the United States has always been motivated by a principled commitment to democracy, as opposed to realpolitik geopolitical considerations. It also suggested that a democratic Taiwan is a given, as opposed to the result of decades of struggles. I firmly believe that the United States can be an ally to Taiwan’s democracy in its new struggle against a one-party authoritarian state, but it can do so only by grappling with its own role in Taiwan’s complicated history, warts and all.

Shen-yi Liao, Tacoma, Wash.

An editing crisis in the making

Reading the Aug. 2 news article “Experts forecast global impact of Ukraine’s shipping deal,” I became aware of the need for The Post to hire more (or some) editors.

For example, a Russian “navel” blockade — are they stopping the flow of belly buttons? And a food crisis “in the making” — it exists! Read three other articles in the same issue.

And “to the tune of 27 million” — in a major national newspaper, we should expect “tunes” in the Style section. And, ships going “through Turkey and the Bosporus” — I have been through much of Turkey, and ships cannot do so; the Bosporus is correct.

Please, many of us still read The Post every day. We expect and I believe we are entitled to a professionally written and edited newspaper.

Norman Polmar, Alexandria

A dim diminution

George F. Will’s Aug. 7 op-ed comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to past fascist leaders, “Putin is doing his best to out-fascist Mussolini,” was informative. It would have been equally informative and less prejudicial without reference to the heights of Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco.

John A. Riggs, Washington

A ruse to defuse tensions

The July 31 news article on the history of prisoner swaps, “Proposal for Griner, Whelan follows U.S. history of prisoner swaps,” omitted a very important point. Glienicke Bridge linking East and West Germany was chosen as the exchange point at Soviet insistence because the Soviets never officially claimed Rudolf Abel. To have done so would have been to admit to peacetime spying, which no nation had been willing to do before Abel’s arrest on June 21, 1957. Glienicke became a convenient “neutral site” to perpetuate that ruse.

With the downing of Francis Gary Powers’s U-2 on May 1, 1960, the United States became the first country to admit to peacetime spying.

Gerson E. Kuhr, Lorton

The Nazis’ many hatreds

The Aug. 5 news article about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Conservative Political Action Conference, “Hungary’s far-right leader gives Trump-like speech as CPAC crowd cheers,” accused Orban of “falsely portraying the Nazis as having been anti-Christian.” In fact, the Nazis were not only hostile to Christianity, but they actually intended to destroy it.

Alfred Rosenberg, Adolf Hitler’s chief ideologue, declared, “Absorbing Christianity enfeebled a people.” Heinrich Himmler, Hitler’s SS chief, declared in 1942, “We must settle accounts with this Christianity, this greatest of plagues that could have happened to us in our history, which has weakened us in every conflict.” Perhaps a refresher course in European history is needed.

Roger M. Rosewall, Ashburn

The top story wasn’t the top story

Regarding the Aug. 9 front-page story “War-torn love story ends in execution”:

It is really hard for me to believe that one of the premier newspapers in the country, which is based in the nation’s capital, thinks that a “war-torn love story” in Myanmar, no matter how tragically it ended, deserves more space on the front page than a search warrant being executed against a former president of the United States.

Donald Trump took documents from the White House, which is a crime that might involve national security. The article about aid to Ukraine also got short shrift. What is happening there? Has money corrupted the news so much that a story that will go down in U.S. history about the most corrupt president in our history is not that important? Please tell me this isn’t so. I respect The Post’s journalistic integrity in most cases, but this was outrageous. I remember seeing the fuss about former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s emails receiving coverage for months until the election loss made the story go away. This story will never go away. Please give it the respect and coverage it deserves.

Janet Devine Smith, Herndon

Parochial paternalism

On July 31, before one of the largest crowds to ever see a sports event at London’s famed Wembley Stadium and perhaps the largest global viewership ever for a women’s sporting event, England defeated Germany to claim the championship of women’s European soccer — arguably vaulting women’s sports into a higher plateau worldwide. The Post, with customary parochialism, consigned the victory to the back Sports pages with wire service coverage [“Kelly’s late score gives English women first title”]. Pathetic for a paper struggling to demonstrate its credentials beyond the Beltway.

Luke Popovich, Washington

Trading in unrealistic optimism

With regard to the Juan Soto trade, I found it interesting that the “hopey changey stuff” — I’m trying to be civil — was on the front page of the Sports section [“This move ends an era, but a new one will start sooner than you think,” Aug. 3], even bringing Thomas Boswell out of retirement to try to put some lipstick on this pig. But the cold, clear-eyed truth of John Feinstein’s column [“Nationals’ decision to deal Soto wasn’t just foolish — it was selfish”] was buried on Page D5. Maybe democracy isn’t the only thing that dies in darkness.

Dean Goeldner, Laurel

Checked out on considering readers

I read the July 31 Business article “Plot thickens in battle over digital book lending, and librarians are worried” beginning to end, and nowhere did any of the major players speak for the reader.

I was so disappointed. At day’s end, doesn’t a writer write for someone to read? Don’t libraries exist for the reader? Were it not for libraries, I would be lost. I borrow both hard copies and e-books. My disposable income does not allow the extravagant purchases I lavished in during my younger years. I am grateful for free access to the written word.

Martha P. Estes, Glenmoore, Pa.

We’re big believers in suspense

Why did I have to read six paragraphs in Theresa Vargas’s Aug. 7 Metro column before I got to the name of the “remote museum with a global profile”?

Annette Fekete, Washington

An eruption of unnatural selections

The wonderful photograph with the Aug. 5 news article on Iceland, “Eruption near busy Iceland airport sparks travel fears,” was spoiled only by two tourists apparently keen on participating in a natural-selection experiment. There were, however, a couple of howlers in the text.

“Another man who had flocked to see the same volcano erupt last year … ” One man can’t flock! As the Oxford English Dictionary tells us, flocking requires “a large number of people.” “The exact location of the eruption is in Meradalir, about one mile north.” We can’t logically have “exact” and “about” in the same sentence when describing a location.

Steven Oliver, Vienna

Waiting on the world to change

Stephen S. Ripley’s letter complaining about declining English standards [“Till next time!,” Free for All, Aug. 6] fell victim to the most common problem with prescriptivists: Their rules are arbitrary and frequently wrong.

Far from being an absurd replacement, the Old English preposition “till” predates and is the basis for the Middle English “until,” from which Ripley’s preferred contraction “ ’til” derived (well into the period of Modern English). This is to say nothing of caviling against “waiting on” as improperly informal. As Shakespeare said in “All’s Well That Ends Well”: “Full oft we see cold wisdom waiting on superfluous folly.”

Dallas Baker, Arlington

There are mongers among us

In his letter Aug. 6 Free for All letter, “Here’s a theory: They’re crackpots,” George P. Hoskin presented persuasive reasons that the phrase “conspiracy theorist” is inaccurate and inappropriate. However, he did not present any alternative way to describe people such as Alex Jones and his ilk. The headline suggested “crackpots,” but “conspiracymonger” would be more accurate even if that term is not (yet) found in English dictionaries. “Monger” is defined as “a person who attempts to stir up or spread something that is usually petty or discreditable — usually used in combination.” Merriam-Webster online gives the example of “warmonger” as such a combination word, but “hatemonger” is also an accepted word, and one that is applicable to many conspiracymongers.

Ted Hochstadt, Pimmit Hills

That headline writer is a real hotdogger

Regarding the July 28 news headline “With mustard scarce, dogged France will relish the day it can play catch-up”:

I have a smile on my face as I write that this was the best triple-pun headline I’ve ever read. Give that headline writer a raise.

Hossein Ildari, Henrico

