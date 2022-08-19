OpinionThere is a reason to keep the Virginia school tip line secret
August 19, 2022 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
The Aug. 16 editorial “Shrouded in secrecy” opined that the email tip line for complaints regarding the content of Virginia school instruction should be open to the public.
It should not. The emails undoubtedly contain information that would reveal the identity of the students or parents who made the complaints, who would then be subject to harassment and retaliation. This cannot and should not be made public.