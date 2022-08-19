The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion There is a reason to keep the Virginia school tip line secret

August 19, 2022 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
Ali Jo McKinney, 9, a rising fifth-grader at Valley Institute Elementary in Washington County, Va., receives a high five from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on June 6 at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va. (Laura Vozzella/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 16 editorial “Shrouded in secrecy” opined that the email tip line for complaints regarding the content of Virginia school instruction should be open to the public.

It should not. The emails undoubtedly contain information that would reveal the identity of the students or parents who made the complaints, who would then be subject to harassment and retaliation. This cannot and should not be made public.

Tom Hafer, Arlington

