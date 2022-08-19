Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When it comes to the Mar-a-Lago matter, there will be no appeasing Donald Trump and his most fervent supporters. There will be no point at which they acknowledge that any law enforcement activity related to it is legitimate. The sooner we accept this as a fundamental fact about the situation, the better.

This is brought to mind by the news that a federal judge has ordered release of the Justice Department to produce a redacted version of the affidavit undergirding the search warrant for Trump’s Florida resort. The judge, Bruce Reinhart, says he’s “inclined” toward release.

A prediction: If this document is released, Trump and many of his supporters will seize on the redactions as more evidence that the real rationale for the search is being covered up — and that the entire process is illegitimate to its core.

This may seem like idle speculation, but it points to a concrete real-world conundrum. The affidavit’s release probably can’t solve a key problem it appears intended to solve: It likely can’t reassure Trump supporters that the process is legitimate, because Trump and his most influential media propagandists will never allow that it’s legitimate no matter what.

It’s hard to say how revealing the affidavit will be. The department has argued release of the affidavit — which detailed the rationale that led Judge Reinhart to authorize the search — will jeopardize the investigation and even imperil future cooperation of witnesses.

Now the department will offer a version redacted to deal with those dangers. But Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general, says that to achieve this, it will of necessity be heavily redacted. He predicts the department will argue going further would compromise the safety of confidential informants, citing threats against the judge.

“MAGA people are making direct threats against anybody associated with this case, including the judge, the FBI agents, and anyone providing information against Trump,” Bromwich told me. He noted the department will likely submit “a 95 percent redacted affidavit.”

Trump supporters might argue against granting that the department’s redactions are in good faith. But it’s important to note that Judge Reinhart, who read the full affidavit, will be determining whether the department’s redactions are legitimately about protecting the investigation and its witnesses.

Of course, if Judge Reinhart does agree those redactions are legit and orders the affidavit’s release, Trump and his supporters will likely claim the judge himself acted corruptly in accepting those redactions or even that he’s in on the cover-up.

If the redacted document is released, “there will be a huge hue and cry,” Bromwich suggests, predicting that Trump and his supporters will say, “what kind of a sham is this, the judge said he was going to release the affidavit, and we get next to nothing.”

To be clear, we should retain healthy skepticism toward the Justice Department and its redactions. Indeed, The Post and other news organizations are urging the affidavit’s release on grounds that the public needs to know the rationale for a search of such historic importance. If a heavily redacted affidavit is released, we won’t know for some time whether the redactions are defensible.

But healthy skepticism is not the position Trump and his supporters are taking. They’re casting the search as already existing conclusive proof of ongoing totalitarian oppression, resorting to all manner of lurid comparisons to fascist regimes and Third World dictatorships.

Here’s the point: When the starting position is that any and all this law enforcement activity related to Trump is inherently illegitimate — that this activity by definition cannot have been justified by reasonable suspicions of Trump wrongdoing — then everything works backward from there.

We’ve seen this over and over again.

When federal agents searched Trump’s resort operating partly on information shared by confidential witnesses around Trump, this happened because evidence they’d collected persuaded a judge (Reinhart) of probable cause. But Trump supporters labeled this the stuff of totalitarian secret police forces.

When the warrant was released, it documented specific suspected crimes (violation of the Espionage Act and other statutes involving handling of government information). The search inventory showed highly sensitive documents had been recovered. But Trump and his supporters demanded release of the affidavit (even as his lawyers avoided official action toward that end).

Meanwhile, despite release of the warrant, Trump’s propagandists only intensified their wildly hallucinatory claims that the FBI had declared war on Trump supporters. They were undaunted by intensifying threats of violence against law enforcement.

Now, if the heavily redacted affidavit is released, the conspiracy theories will intensify further. And the end point isn’t hard to predict. For Trump and his supporters, price of social peace will essentially be a grant of absolute impunity to Trump on multiple fronts.

This, at a time when Trump still faces potential indictment for possible crimes related to efforts to steal the 2020 election, incitement of a violent assault on the government, or the hoarding of highly classified national security documents. And at a time when Trump is gearing up another potential effort to overturn our political order.

The release of the affidavit is unlikely to appease Trump and his supporters in the least. He will all but certainly do all he can to ensure that it only escalates their rage.

