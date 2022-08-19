The response to Douglas Brinkley’s appreciation of historian David McCullough in the Aug. 17 letters “Mr. McCullough’s legacy” emphasized that American history truly matters. At this critical moment, with our nation at the crossroads of a democracy on the brink, it is crucial to understand that U.S. history is no longer separate from the currents and waves of global history. In 1948, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill paraphrased George Santayana: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” That so few Americans appear cognizant of the rise of fascism in Europe in the last century — and fail to connect Adolf Hitler’s rallies and the fanatical devotion of tens of millions who blindly followed him and the politicians who abetted his rise until it became impossible to challenge him — makes our prospects going forward all the more terrifying.