The Aug. 16 Metro Local Digest item “ Record year for gambling revenue ” almost seemed to boast about the $1.5 billion raised this past fiscal year by Maryland’s burgeoning lottery, casino and sports-betting businesses. But it failed to provide a balanced mention of what gambling also costs the state.

For example, how much did more gambling debt lead to more illegal loan-sharking and sometimes violent debt collection, and how much more did such criminality cost police, courts and prisons? Or how many more struggling families were shattered by state-encouraged gambling addictions, and how much were taxpayers then obliged to spend to help such families with additional welfare benefits, special education for emotionally injured children and more?