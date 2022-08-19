The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion What Ukraine teaches us about the world

August 19, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
A Ukrainian soldier on Aug. 8 near the Kherson front line in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
The Aug. 17 front-page article “Road to war: U.S. warnings doubted” did a masterful job detailing U.S. decision-making leading up to the war in Ukraine. The article laid out critically important principles that governed U.S. policy in this current crisis and that have relevance to crises in other parts of the world, particularly the Middle East.

First, the world continues to be a dangerous place with bad actors such as the Russians (and the Iranians) willing and able to challenge the existing world order. We need to take their words seriously and prepare accordingly. Second, in meeting these challenges, the United States needs allies that are both willing and able to defend themselves, if given the means to do so by the United States. We have few such allies in this world, but Ukraine and Israel are at the top of the list. Third, alliances with like-minded countries are critical to pushing back against aggression. President Biden and his team correctly united our European allies in a common strategy against the Russians. Similarly, in his trip to the Middle East, President Biden focused on new coalitions — one among Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and another between the Sunni Arab states and Israel.

U.S. leadership continues to be indispensable to peace and security in the world. As the Ukraine crisis demonstrates, our ability to lead is strengthened by ensuring we have strong and capable allies and alliances.

Ester Kurz Scheibel, Bethesda

The writer a former director of legislative strategy at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The article on the causes of the war in Ukraine understated President Biden’s most important contribution. On Dec. 8, 2021, he assured Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the world, that the United States would not stand in Russia’s way with the use of its ground troops in the looming war. “That is not on the table,” Mr. Biden promised Mr. Putin. That short statement made war inevitable.

Henry Wingate, Madison, Va.

