I applaud Congress in finally passing legislation to deal with veterans’ health issues related to burn pits and service in the Middle East [“ Biden signs bill to aid veterans exposed to toxins from wartime burn pits ,” news, Aug. 11]. It is also noteworthy that the bill included veterans who had similar issues going as far back as the Vietnam era. It is shameful that it has taken so long to address many of these issues for our veterans.

What neither Congress nor the administration is talking about are responsibility and accountability for how this situation of using burn pits continued for decades. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley both had senior command positions in the Middle East in the past two decades. The military commanders during this period should have to answer to Congress and the American people for this process that has terrible environmental and health effects. The military spends hundreds of billions of dollars on sophisticated equipment but burns hazardous waste in open pits, exposing the military, civilians and environment to the effluent.

The president believes his son’s health issues were caused by this process. If so, why is he not pursuing accountability for this? It seems as if the government never admits responsibility. It is quick to go after corporations or private entities for health and environmental issues with great fanfare but rarely acknowledges any responsibility or accountability itself. No one is fired; no one is indicted. The federal government continues to be one of the largest polluters in the country. The taxpayers continue to foot the bill.