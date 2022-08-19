Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Aug. 17 front-page article “Liz Cheney loses seat, says battle just begun”: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) might be a candidate for a future edition of “Profiles in Courage,” but she was not representing her constituents’ views by participating in a Jan. 6 commission they perceive to be unfair and one-sided. Her overwhelming defeat in the primary makes that very clear.

James G. Russell, Midlothian, Va.

There is a powerful dynamic about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) that I’d like to add to the Aug. 16 front-page article “Cheney looks beyond Tuesday to national future.”

She might have broad appeal with voters who are starved for a dynamic leader who will put country first. Ms. Cheney threw away her position in the Republican Party to put her country first.

I am a Democrat who completely disagrees with her ultraconservative ideology. Nonetheless, I will overlook that for what is more important. I would likely vote for her as our next president because she has dedicated herself to the truth, not just for herself but for all deniers.

I do not underestimate her ability to win the presidency running as an independent. Our country needs a dose of no-nonsense integrity.

William Goldman, Los Angeles

