Regarding the Aug. 17 front-page article “Liz Cheney loses seat, says battle just begun”:
James G. Russell, Midlothian, Va.
There is a powerful dynamic about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) that I’d like to add to the Aug. 16 front-page article “Cheney looks beyond Tuesday to national future.”
She might have broad appeal with voters who are starved for a dynamic leader who will put country first. Ms. Cheney threw away her position in the Republican Party to put her country first.
I am a Democrat who completely disagrees with her ultraconservative ideology. Nonetheless, I will overlook that for what is more important. I would likely vote for her as our next president because she has dedicated herself to the truth, not just for herself but for all deniers.
I do not underestimate her ability to win the presidency running as an independent. Our country needs a dose of no-nonsense integrity.
William Goldman, Los Angeles