Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yvette Lewis is chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. Bradley Knott is the voter protection director for the Maryland Democratic Party. The real goal of Maryland vote counts is that they be accurate — not fast. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Maryland’s county election boards have been criticized for their “glacial” vote-counting pace, and the delay in certifying results called an “annoyance.”

The counting of the votes cast in the July 19 primary was slow, in part, because of Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto of a legislative remedy. But the more critical point is that when it comes to election results, it’s more important to be accurate than fast.

We are fortunate to have election administrators who understand that. Democracy depends on it. That’s truer today than ever before. The strategy of the MAGA-infused Republican Party is to confuse and discourage voters with lies to discredit election results. That’s not partisan spin. Former president Donald Trump and his former adviser Stephen K. Bannon have said so, repeatedly. In the July 19 primary, we saw MAGA members challenge the eligibility of voters, but only non-White voters. They questioned the integrity and authority of election judges while displaying ignorance and/or indifference to election laws. Hogan raised the false flag of nonexistent voter fraud to justify his purposeful delay of the results. Griping about how long it takes to count the votes plays right into Republicans’ strategy.

Advertisement

The real story of July 19 is that, despite numerous threats, county election staff recruited and trained thousands of Marylanders who worked 12-hour days, including evenings and weekends, before and after Election Day. Their work, in more than 2,000 precincts across more than 20 counties, should be recognized and touted. It produced free and fair elections in which every legitimate vote was counted and fair-minded citizens can have confidence in the results. Election Day in Maryland was a triumph of democracy over disinformation and deceit. And we owe our election officials the patience they need to complete their work.

Like all of society, elections have changed. Our electoral system once relied on candidate concessions and voters’ acceptance of the results because they were run by professionals following the law. Today, divisions in our society and over-the-top rhetoric that demonizes opponents discourage concessions and breed distrust. And our experience with technology causes many to think, falsely, that election results can be both instant and precise.

The pandemic changed how we vote. Democrats and all champions for democracy believe everyone should be able to vote conveniently and safely. If that means by mail, so be it. The General Assembly adapted to the change; there are fewer restrictions on vote-by-mail, and drop boxes and early-voting sites add convenience and flexibility for people unable to get to the polls on Election Day.

Advertisement

To be sure, the bill the governor vetoed would have shortened the time required to count vote-by-mail ballots. But there are still many steps and time required to confirm results. Teams of Democrats and Republicans must be recruited, trained and work together to determine voter eligibility, open and prepare tens of thousands of ballots to be counted and ensure integrity of the election. Voters, and especially the media, must change, too. Right now, the media creates expectations of immediate results after the polls close. That might be good TV, but it is the tail wagging the dog in a democracy. There should be less emphasis on immediate results and more on recognition of the process to ensure accurate results. Democracies depend on the people’s trust in election results.

But people need to understand what it takes to earn that trust. It requires professionalism of the county election officials and patience with our citizen volunteers, who are taking the time necessary, despite media and partisan griping, to ensure every legitimate vote is counted. It’s not how fast the votes get counted that will inspire trust in our elections. It’s the accuracy of the results and the fairness of the process that produced them.

GiftOutline Gift Article