I appreciated the Aug. 18 obituary for J. Deotis Roberts, “Baptist minister and Howard professor was a pioneer of Black theology.” I was one of his students at the Howard University School of Religion (now Howard University School of Divinity) in the early 1970s, shortly after he had written his “Liberation and Reconciliation.” He, and indeed all the faculty, staff and students, treated me — a person of European descent — with amazing courtesy. It was a time of Black Power, Afros and dashikis, yet I was welcomed graciously. The experience was transformative. I am eternally grateful.