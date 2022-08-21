Determining eligibility and applying for SSDI are the logical next steps for long-haulers affected for a year or more and who need financial security. The Biden administration categorized long covid as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act. This means workers (many with previously manageable chronic conditions) suffering from long-covid symptoms, to the extent that they meet the Social Security Administration’s definition of disability, can apply for SSDI.

The Aug. 15 editorial “ Long covid’s long arm ” highlighted many studies about the prevalence and longevity of long-covid symptoms, but it did not present the solution to long-haulers who, as a result of their condition, are unable to work: Social Security Disability Insurance ( SSDI ).

Many of long covid’s medical mysteries are still to be uncovered. Studies suggest symptoms lingered in about 1 in 8 people, while other studies found 1 in 5 had persistent symptoms. But we do know that long-covid symptoms are forcing people out of the workforce. As medical researchers continue working to understand long covid, long-haulers who can’t work as a result should take action. They should ensure they have documented their symptoms with their doctor and seek help in obtaining SSDI benefits as a short- or long-term solution.