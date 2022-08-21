The Aug. 15 editorial “Long covid’s long arm” highlighted many studies about the prevalence and longevity of long-covid symptoms, but it did not present the solution to long-haulers who, as a result of their condition, are unable to work: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).
Many of long covid’s medical mysteries are still to be uncovered. Studies suggest symptoms lingered in about 1 in 8 people, while other studies found 1 in 5 had persistent symptoms. But we do know that long-covid symptoms are forcing people out of the workforce. As medical researchers continue working to understand long covid, long-haulers who can’t work as a result should take action. They should ensure they have documented their symptoms with their doctor and seek help in obtaining SSDI benefits as a short- or long-term solution.
James F. Allsup, Belleville, Ill.
The writer is founder and chief executive of Allsup, a nationwide provider of services for those with disabilities.