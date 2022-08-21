Readers of the article on Charles Bonaparte, founder of the FBI, might wonder how a great-nephew of Napoleon came to be living in the United States [“ The architect of the FBI was Napoleon’s great-nephew ,” Metro, Aug. 17]. That story is at least as interesting as the origins of the FBI.

In 1803, Napoleon’s youngest brother, Jérôme, was touring the United States and fell madly in love with beautiful Baltimore heiress Elizabeth Patterson. The two married, and Betsy (as she was called) eventually had a son, but Napoleon refused to recognize the marriage as legitimate. Jérôme returned to Europe to plead with his brother but eventually acceded to his wishes and married a European princess. Betsy continued to fight for decades for recognition of her marriage by the French government — and for an aristocratic title — but was unsuccessful.