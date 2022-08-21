Does Garland grant immunity to obtain cooperation from a close Trump associate (either before or after indicting such people)? Some witnesses’ credibility may be so weak as to be worthless in front of a jury. (Let’s be honest — who will believe anything Rudy Giuliani has to say?) Others’ testimony may be invaluable, but their own conduct is so serious that any “deal” would still have to include substantial jail time. That decreases the likelihood of many being willing to cooperate. (The personal fear of the mob if one testifies should not be underestimated, either.)

Does Garland subpoena former vice president Mike Pence? We've argued that there is every reason to obtain key evidence from such a critical witness; there is likely no applicable privilege; and it's not unprecedented even for a president to testify, as President Gerald Ford did in front of Congress regarding his pardon of Richard M. Nixon. On the other hand, if Pence won't cooperate, it's not clear Garland wants to spend months litigating against him as well, particularly if they have sufficient evidence from his top aides.

Does Garland break off and pursue separately a possible indictment relating to the documents or wait until he has every possible charge ready to go? It may be too much for any one jury to hear all the sundry charges he may bring against Trump. Moreover, given the potential for an incoming GOP Congress and the time it may require to try Trump and complete the inevitable appeals, it might be years before Trump is held accountable for anything. It therefore might be advisable to start on at least one case well in advance of the 2024 election. On the other hand, the expense, jury selection and expenditure of personnel for multiple Trump trials over years may simply be too much for the Justice Department to manage.

Does Garland allow the first criminal trial against Trump to take place in Georgia state court? In some sense, it’s an advantage to have a straightforward case with a discrete set of facts (and an audiotape of Trump to boot) in front of a Fulton County jury. On the other hand, if District Attorney Fani Willis doesn’t win the case, other prosecutions that might follow would potentially look even weaker. And this raises the next question about how soon Garland might be ready to go forward. (Willis sure seems to be on the fast track.)

Does Garland make every effort to obtain an indictment (perhaps under seal) before the midterm elections? Garland has vowed he will not be rushed or rattled. He won’t make a precipitous decision on something this grave. On the other hand, considering the firestorm that may await him if Republicans return to power, it might be helpful to get at least part of the prosecutorial effort underway before January.