Don’t feel badly if you’ve lost track of all the investigations into the activities of defeated former president Donald Trump, his underlings and his cronies — there are almost too many to list. But let’s give it a try:
The coup, for example, could entail possible seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, and aiding and abetting the violence. And those are just the possible federal charges.
When Attorney General Merrick Garland said that this is the biggest investigation ever undertaken by the Justice Department, he was not exaggerating. The number of cases already brought, the number of witnesses, the number of potential charges and the gravity of the whole thing must be daunting. Garland promised to follow the law and the facts, and will, I am convinced, indict Trump and other senior officials if the facts and law warrant, “without fear of favor” — or concern about Trump’s violent mob.
Garland must make not only the top-level decision of whether to indict, but also a slew of tactical and legal determinations along the way, as he did in authorizing the warrant to be executed at Mar-a-Lago. Let’s consider just a few of those, keeping in mind that Trump will enjoy the presumption of innocence, that it is possible no indictment will follow, and that the prosecution will have to prove every element of each crime beyond a reasonable doubt:
- Does Garland grant immunity to obtain cooperation from a close Trump associate (either before or after indicting such people)? Some witnesses’ credibility may be so weak as to be worthless in front of a jury. (Let’s be honest — who will believe anything Rudy Giuliani has to say?) Others’ testimony may be invaluable, but their own conduct is so serious that any “deal” would still have to include substantial jail time. That decreases the likelihood of many being willing to cooperate. (The personal fear of the mob if one testifies should not be underestimated, either.)
- Does Garland subpoena former vice president Mike Pence? We’ve argued that there is every reason to obtain key evidence from such a critical witness; there is likely no applicable privilege; and it’s not unprecedented even for a president to testify, as President Gerald Ford did in front of Congress regarding his pardon of Richard M. Nixon. On the other hand, if Pence won’t cooperate, it’s not clear Garland wants to spend months litigating against him as well, particularly if they have sufficient evidence from his top aides.
- Does Garland break off and pursue separately a possible indictment relating to the documents or wait until he has every possible charge ready to go? It may be too much for any one jury to hear all the sundry charges he may bring against Trump. Moreover, given the potential for an incoming GOP Congress and the time it may require to try Trump and complete the inevitable appeals, it might be years before Trump is held accountable for anything. It therefore might be advisable to start on at least one case well in advance of the 2024 election. On the other hand, the expense, jury selection and expenditure of personnel for multiple Trump trials over years may simply be too much for the Justice Department to manage.
- Does Garland allow the first criminal trial against Trump to take place in Georgia state court? In some sense, it’s an advantage to have a straightforward case with a discrete set of facts (and an audiotape of Trump to boot) in front of a Fulton County jury. On the other hand, if District Attorney Fani Willis doesn’t win the case, other prosecutions that might follow would potentially look even weaker. And this raises the next question about how soon Garland might be ready to go forward. (Willis sure seems to be on the fast track.)
- Does Garland make every effort to obtain an indictment (perhaps under seal) before the midterm elections? Garland has vowed he will not be rushed or rattled. He won’t make a precipitous decision on something this grave. On the other hand, considering the firestorm that may await him if Republicans return to power, it might be helpful to get at least part of the prosecutorial effort underway before January.
- Does Garland indict on every possible theory relating to the coup (up to and including seditious conspiracy), or only indict on the cleanest, easiest cases to prosecute? Every prosecutor faces this dilemma, but in the case of Trump, it takes on added importance. If Garland levels the single most explosive charge — seditious conspiracy — and cannot make it stick, the rule of law, the Justice Department and our democracy will be seriously wounded. Garland would have to have a rock-solid case to bring such a grave charge. At the other extreme, it hardly pays to indict Trump for minor, common crimes (e.g., aiding and abetting destruction of public property). If you are going to take the awesome step of indicting a former president, it better be for very serious reasons.
One can empathize with the task the Justice Department has ahead. While Democrats still control Congress and the White House, therefore, it might behoove them to authorize substantial funding for the Justice Department. Garland, his investigators and lawyers will have their hands full for a very long time.