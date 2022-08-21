First, he connected an Iranian plot to assassinate him with Biden administration attempts to reinstate the nuclear arms deal that would delay or halt Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. The two things have nothing to do with each other. You don’t need to negotiate with your friends; you negotiate with your enemies.

In his Aug. 17 Wednesday Opinion column, “ Iran is stuck in Biden’s blind spot ,” former diplomat and national security adviser John R. Bolton first mistakenly conflated two unrelated matters and then reasoned from a false premise to a false conclusion.

Second, he assumed that the deal, if finalized, would be beneficial only to Iran but not the rest of the world and, therefore, should not be consummated. Clearly, that is not so. Mr. Bolton is too smart to make such obvious mistakes. One wonders why he does.