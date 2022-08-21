In his Aug. 17 Wednesday Opinion column, “Iran is stuck in Biden’s blind spot,” former diplomat and national security adviser John R. Bolton first mistakenly conflated two unrelated matters and then reasoned from a false premise to a false conclusion.
Second, he assumed that the deal, if finalized, would be beneficial only to Iran but not the rest of the world and, therefore, should not be consummated. Clearly, that is not so. Mr. Bolton is too smart to make such obvious mistakes. One wonders why he does.
Conrad Rosenberg, Silver Spring