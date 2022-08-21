Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Megan McArdle’s Aug. 17 op-ed, “Subsidies won’t charge our electric car future,” argued that the United States should stop funding electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives and focus on charging stations. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The op-ed highlighted a Consumer Reports survey that found Americans cited charging infrastructure as a barrier to getting an EV more often than they cited costs. But it failed to point out that 52 percent of Americans did cite costs as a barrier, and 53 percent said they’d be more likely to purchase an EV if a tax credit brought down the price.

The EV incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are complicated, but they represent a massively positive benefit for adoption. They will undoubtedly help automakers deliver more affordable EVs for middle-class Americans.

And the incentives aren’t just for new-car buyers. Incentives of up to $4,000 will now be available for used EVs. This will help make the significant fuel and maintenance savings EVs can deliver more attainable for Americans who buy used cars.

These new tax credits, combined with the $7.5 billion in federal investment in charging infrastructure from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go a long way toward eliminating two of the main barriers to EV ownership.

Quinta Warren, Washington

The writer is associate director of sustainability policy for Consumer Reports.

To suggest that the government should not be involved in green-energy development is to keep the status quo at the expense of a livable future for my children. Most people cannot do much on their own to effect healthy change to the planet. Only because government subsidies and tax benefits made it affordable does my family have solar panels and an electric car. Otherwise, we simply could not have afforded it.

In Virginia, I remember that hybrid sales went up when tolls were waived for green vehicles. Why was that curtailed? Gas tax revenue and toll revenue went down. Why do tax benefits for “going green” have limits? Because they are so popular, they affect government revenue or hurt businesses that are polluting.

At least businesses will get some help, too. This is a good thing.

Suggesting Western governments do not need to use domestic collective action to change our course is false. Western citizens use daily what developing nation citizens use monthly. To keep the cost of goods sold inhumanely low and not invest in expensive clean manufacturing, we simply exported our pollution.

Victoria Brombacher, Vienna

I read with great anticipation Megan McArdle’s Aug. 17 op-ed. Her premise was that “subsidizing electric vehicles is the wrong way to fight climate change.” I read and read to the end, looking for the “right way.” But my anticipation was never quenched. She offered no alternative, other than do nothing and let mythical inventors “invent technologies that are actually superior” to existing technologies.

“Do nothing and let market forces solve the problem” is the tired response of those vested in the problematic enterprise. If market forces alone could solve the existential greenhouse gas problem, wouldn’t the problem have a solution by now?

Greg Williams, Columbia

