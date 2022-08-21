Abortion rights advocates at a June 24 rally and overnight sit-in at Five Points Park in Sarasota, Fla. (Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareRegarding the Aug. 18 Politics & the Nation article “Fla. court: Minor is not ‘sufficiently mature’ for abortion”:If the minor is not sufficiently mature for an abortion, then the minor is sufficiently mature to have a baby. Hardly a logical situation to be in, unless you’re Schrodinger’s cat.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightPetrina Murphy, OaktonComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePopular opinions articlesHAND CURATEDA post-Dobbs gender gap in new voters is poised to affect midterms Opinion•August 18, 2022What Biden could gain from pardoning TrumpOpinion•August 18, 2022Lisa Murkowski is showing the limits of political extremismOpinion•August 18, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...