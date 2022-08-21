The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Schrodinger’s pregnancy

August 21, 2022 at 2:48 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights advocates at a June 24 rally and overnight sit-in at Five Points Park in Sarasota, Fla. (Thomas Simonetti/The Washington Post)
Comment

Regarding the Aug. 18 Politics & the Nation article “Fla. court: Minor is not ‘sufficiently mature’ for abortion”:

If the minor is not sufficiently mature for an abortion, then the minor is sufficiently mature to have a baby. Hardly a logical situation to be in, unless you’re Schrodinger’s cat.

Petrina Murphy, Oakton

