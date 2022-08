Catherine Rampell’s Aug. 17 Wednesday Opinion column, “ The GOP has failed Trump’s Fifth Avenue test ,” raised a question for me: How many times can the Republican Party sell its soul?

The Republican Party sold its soul to Southern racists with Richard M. Nixon. It sold its soul to alleged “free-marketers” with Ronald Reagan. It sold its soul to right-wing alleged Christians, then sold its soul to demagogues such as House Speaker Newt Gingrich (Ga.). It then sold its soul to a warmonger with George W. Bush. More recently, it sold its soul to the lying dictator wannabe Donald Trump.