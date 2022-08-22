The Aug. 18 Business Digest item “ Yellen gives IRS deadline on plan ” reported that “Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen set a six-month time frame for the Internal Revenue Service to compile a plan detailing how it will deploy an influx of $80 billion in enforcement funding over the next decade.”

I would expect the Internal Revenue Service to first compile a plan detailing its requirements, determine what it needs to fill those requirements (extra personnel, more computers, more office space, etc.), cost out those needs and then apply for funding to meet those needs. If the IRS does not yet know how it will spend its newfound riches, how did Congress arrive at the $80 billion figure?