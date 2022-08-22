It is shocking and frightening to see the deterioration and poor upkeep of the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The rebar support structures have been allowed to be exposed and then weakened by salt and rust. If only one lane of this vital structure is closed, the entire areas on both sides of the bridge are in gridlock. Imagine if an entire span of the bridge would need to be closed for weeks or months because of the collapse of one of the supports.