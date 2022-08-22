Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Aug. 14 Business article “Health centers for poor amass big surpluses”: Health centers fought on the front lines of the pandemic. Fewer people were infected with the coronavirus or died from covid-19 when a center was nearby. Most centers operate on thin margins, struggling to retain staff. Financial resilience for centers is essential because federal support has never been as certain as the challenges of caring for low-income communities.

Health centers’ reserves are regularly reported and available for scrutiny. These dollars go toward site expansions, staffing or expanded services. One lesson from the pandemic is that funding flexibility is critical for centers, the “canaries in the coal mine” of public health, to remain nimble.

Accountability is baked into the health center model. In addition to annual audits, site visits by regulators ensure that patient care and clinical data are consistent with national standards. Health centers are governed by local boards, on which patients are a majority.

The health center model has been quietly addressing public health crises for more than 50 years.

Roughly half of health center patients are covered by Medicaid and would, without access to health centers, likely seek costlier emergency room services.

As we continue to struggle with public health threats, health centers’ efforts to test, vaccinate and treat hard-to-reach populations deserve support and investment.

No other health system stands as a living legacy that health care can be patient-driven, effective and trusted stewards of federal dollars. We stand by this model.

Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, Bethesda

The writer is interim president and chief executive of the National Association of Community Health Centers.

