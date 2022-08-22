TAPPER: I want to ask you about your Republican opponent in the upcoming Arizona Senate election.

He says Democrats want to — quote — “change the demographics of the country.” He has openly embraced Donald Trump’s election lies. He has the support of a lot of openly racist notorious individuals.

Your — the Arizona Republican nominee for governor says that President Biden isn’t a legitimate president. He — she says she wants her Democratic opponent in jail. The Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, he’s a self-proclaimed member of the Oath Keepers. . . . What’s happened to the Arizona Republican Party?

KELLY: Well, unfortunately, I think right now that the folks you mentioned have some really dangerous ideas, and they’re not consistent with most -- most Arizonans, even most Republicans in Arizona.

So I’m hoping we can move away from that. My Republican colleagues that I talk to in the United States Senate, I mean, these are good, good people, by and large, who are working really hard. And they don’t need those dangerous ideas in the United States Senate.