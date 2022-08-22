Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Countless times during the Daniels girls’ adolescence, usually around music preferences or sartorial choices, I got the sardonic question, “Dad, seriously?” Often these days one has that same reaction, listening to a number of national debates over topics that stir strong passions but weak prescriptions. It leads one to worry that the vaunted American practicality — the do-what-it-takes instinct that has served the nation so well — is being superseded by an impulse that values winning an argument more than actually improving the world or solving a problem.

It isn’t necessary to dispute the sincerity of an opponent’s viewpoint to be exasperated by its indifference to plain facts, or to any credible ideas about how to improve the outcome at issue. It’s distressingly easy to find examples of the syndrome on both sides of our partisan and cultural crevasse.

Consider the essential goal of feeding a growing world population a far better diet than has been within its reach historically, and doing so in ways that protect the planet and its resources. Modern bioscience and agricultural technologies can enable huge improvements in pesticide reduction, insecticide reduction and water conservation, all while producing more and better food on less land, food with more nutritional value and even therapeutic benefit. Yet, many of those proclaiming their commitment to feeding the world take every opportunity to deprecate and obstruct the use of these proven safe technologies. Let’s postulate their sincerity; the problem is they aren’t serious.

Advertisement

Or the unwillingness of those who, with full justification, call for reasserting control of our borders but have no realistic suggestion about the millions of immigrants already here illegally, many now with firm roots in this country.

Or those who lament an obsolete, decaying national infrastructure but insist on the wage laws and absurd permitting requirements that make rebuilding impossibly slow and expensive.

Or those bemoaning the massive, truly dangerous state of the federal debt but are unwilling to advocate the far-reaching entitlement reforms without which no combination of policies can make much difference. Sincere, but not serious.

But enough griping. On at least one front, we are seeing some green shoots of practicality.

After decades of blocking the development of nuclear power, some of those most dedicated to the goal of reducing net carbon dioxide emissions to zero have begun to recognize that the goal is a fantasy without nuclear power as a major factor. The New Yorker has covered the phenomenon in an article headlined: “The Activists Who Embrace Nuclear Power.” In June, the Economist editorialized, “Politicians need to tell voters that their desire for an energy transition that eschews both fossil fuels and nuclear power is a dangerous illusion.”

Advertisement

This growing awareness is fortified by a host of positive technological developments. New modular designs incorporate passive safety systems obviating the risks of human error or mechanical failure that remain possible in earlier generation plants. Smaller than the plants of today, assembled by experienced workers in dedicated facilities and transported to the site of operation, these small modular reactors, or SMRs, should be far less expensive to build.

The environmental benefits go far beyond the primary goal of carbon dioxide reduction. Eliminating fossil fuels without deploying more nuclear energy would entail massive degradation: huge new mines to extract minerals like copper, aluminum and lithium, vast land areas to host the wind and solar capacity of which some advocates dream, toxic disposal challenges of batteries and worn-out windmills and solar panels on a scale that makes handling nuclear waste seem trivial.

The ever-escalating demand for more electricity is a global phenomenon, but few places experience it more directly than a growing, research-intensive university. Our institution has launched an exploration, led by scientists, engineers and other experts, to examine whether an SMR might be the best long-term way to achieve net-zero carbon while meeting the tests of affordability and reliability. Sincerity requires that we give it a serious look.

Advertisement

The savvy political analyst William Schneider once wrote that an ideologue is someone who believes that if something is “wrong,” it can’t work, whereas a pragmatist believes that if something works, it must be right. He went on to say that most Americans are pragmatists.

Or we were. Schneider offered that formulation in the 1980s.

Maybe if someone isn’t prepared to be serious about the means of solving a problem, they weren’t really all that sincere after all.

GiftOutline Gift Article