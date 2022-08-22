A new report alleges that Facebook is profiting off white supremacy. The reality is a little more complicated.
Facebook fixed this problem after the investigation concluded, and is in the process of addressing another issue in which Facebook automatically generated pages for some white supremacist groups when users listed those groups as their jobs, interests or businesses. The firm points out that the results of the accidentally monetized searches didn’t actually contain pages run by the KKK or other hate groups; in many cases, they contained pages run by anti-hate groups. It also argues that its internal list of white supremacist organizations differs from the list on which the researchers based their results. All this is true, and it’s true that domestic extremists, terrorists, foreign influencers and other malign actors are becoming savvier every day — forcing platforms to play a never-ending game of whack-a-mole.
The errors documented in the Tech Transparency Project report don’t indicate that Facebook is intentionally letting white supremacism slide so much as Facebook is trying to fight white supremacism on its platform — but that it is too often failing. It’s impossible to avoid all mistakes when trying to purge a service of prohibited content. But that means it’s all the more important not to make avoidable mistakes. These revelations show that Facebook still has work to do in that regard. They also show, however, that white supremacism is so vexing a scourge that even a company pouring ample resources into the area can’t scrub it out. Meanwhile, myriad less mainstream sites aren’t even trying — and as long as hate is this prevalent off of the internet, it’s bound be prevalent on the internet, too. This is a problem that can’t possibly be fixed in Menlo Park alone.
