August 22, 2022 at 3:51 p.m. EDT
A woman wears a T-shirt advocating for coronavirus vaccines on July 31 at Ballou High School in D.C. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
Regarding the Aug. 19 editorial “The next pandemic”:

Had the federal government mandated safe and effective coronavirus vaccines, once available, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved. Viruses replicate and give rise to resistant strains far more successfully in unvaccinated hosts. Vaccine-resistant variants will likely emerge again if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not now encourage our elected officials to mandate universal vaccinations.

In 1922, Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis wrote, “it is within the police power of the state to provide compulsory vaccination … for the protection of public health.” Georgetown global health law professor Lawrence O. Gostin wrote in Scientific American that legally the federal government can require vaccinations to “prevent transmission of a dangerous infectious disease across state lines.”

Among the most fundamental responsibilities of the CDC is advising our elected government on how to protect Americans from existential threats such as the coronavirus. Before another 1 million die or more vaccine-resistant variants emerge, our government should legislate mandatory universal vaccines and help the rest of the world to vaccinate without delay.

Steven Sorscher, Winston-Salem, N.C.

