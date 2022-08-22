In 1954, the year of the last major outbreak in the United States before the 1955 vaccine, the epidemic struck my father, 30, my sister, 6, and my brother, 2. My father was the hardest hit. He had all three types of polio and was paralyzed for a while. I was 4 years old and have vivid memories of my father immobile on the couch, my mother shooing us to a neighbor’s; my father gone and then returning home and “crawling” along the hall using his arms to propel himself; my sister’s months of physical therapy to strengthen a weakened foot; my father’s face looking like it would slide down off his chin; and strong undercurrents of my parent’s fear. Would he walk again? Work? Would we all get sick too?