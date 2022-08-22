Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who tried in multiple calls with Georgia election officials to ferret out fodder for President Donald Trump’s coup, has been summoned to testify in front of the grand jury in Fulton County investigating Trump’s effort in the state to overturn the 2020 election. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Graham claims he cannot be roped into an inquiry because the Constitution’s speech or debate clause prevents him from being questioned “in any other place” about his legislative duties. As U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in the initial order forcing Graham to testify, “Sen. Graham’s argument is that he is shielded from testifying before the grand jury because (1) he will be asked about these calls and (2) these calls were protected legislative fact-finding inquiries related to issues that fall within his legislative province.”

However, May noted that Graham has a great deal more to offer to the grand jury: “The fact that Sen. Graham may be questioned on topics outside the two phone calls — including (1) his potential communications and coordination with the Trump Campaign and its post-election efforts in Georgia; (2) his knowledge of other groups or individuals involved with efforts to influence the results of Georgia’s 2020 election; and (3) his public statements following the 2020 election — is of great significance to the issue presently before the Court.” She held that the Supreme Court has recognized that the clause will not shield actions that are "political in nature rather than legislative.” And all that activity certainly seems to be the essence of “political.”

Former prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells me, “It is unlikely that the speech and debate clause precludes any testimony by Graham, but courts will be mindful of the precedent this sets and will try to limit his testimony to ensure that it doesn’t veer into an arguably legislative area.”

In this case, Graham might have plenty of information concerning:

(1) statements and speeches given outside of Congress regarding the 2020 election, (2) efforts to “cajole” or “exhort” state election officials to change their election practices or alter election results, and (3) coordination with the Trump Campaign (or other third parties) regarding post-election efforts in Georgia. And so, even if the Court were to accept that Sen. Graham’s two calls to Georgia election officials were comprised entirely of legislative fact-finding — and that any inquiry related to those two calls was therefore shielded by the Speech or Debate Clause — there would still be significant areas of potential testimony related to the grand jury’s investigation on which Sen. Graham could be questioned that would in no way fall within the Clause’s protections. Stated another way, the mere possibility that some lines of inquiry could implicate Sen. Graham’s immunity under the Speech or Debate Clause does not justify quashing the subpoena in its entirety because there are considerable areas of inquiry which are clearly not legislative in nature. — District Judge May's order

But Graham was able to obtain a stay of the district court order. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sunday sent the case back to the district court to determine whether Graham is entitled to a “partial” quash or modification in the subpoena, suggesting strongly that he is going to have to show up to answer questions about some topics. The only issue is which questions, if any, he might be exempt from answering.

Judge May asked for an expedited briefing on whether allegedly “informal investigative inquiries” fall within protected legislative activity or whether such investigations must “originate from a more formal congressional source.” Certainly, any lawmaker could claim he’s informally investigating some topic that might come before Congress, but that would mean the speech or debate clause essentially prevents lawmakers from answering questions about anything in a criminal inquiry. Again, that’s not how the Supreme Court has interpreted the clause.

Graham understandably is desperate to avoid testifying under oath in a case in which Trump faces serious criminal liability. Not only might he be forced to implicate the man with whom he has spent years shamelessly ingratiating himself, but Graham’s own actions also may be problematic if he had been working to assist Trump’s coup (rather than making some “harmless” inquiry about, gosh, whether some Joe Biden votes in Georgia might get tossed out).

Even if Graham can escape testifying entirely about the calls (for which the district attorney no doubt has a full account from the call’s recipients), there is no privilege that would protect his scheming with Trump. He’s a member of the legislative branch, so executive privilege is unavailable; and he was not, like Trump’s schlock attorneys, acting in any legal capacity for Trump. In short, Graham will in all likelihood be left with two options: Take the Fifth or testify.

It’s is a fitting predicament for a politician who sold his soul to remain relevant in the world of MAGA conspiracies, antidemocratic bile and Trump delusions. As with so many others, the price for worming his way into Trump’s orbit might be very high.

