Invest in building a better NIH.

Almost half of all approved drugs are built on research that was funded by the federal government, but something in this system has gone astray. Between 1980 and 2008, the average age of NIH principal investigators rose from 39 to 51. Moreover, scientific discoveries today appear to be less fundamental than previous advances, even as we continue to spend more resources. While there is consensus that NIH funding mechanisms are increasingly misaligned with the current structure of scientific research, there is much less consensus on what to do about it.

To make progress, let’s apply the scientific method to how we fund science. Pair increases in NIH funding with a commitment to experimentation. Congress could establish an NIH center to pilot novel funding mechanisms and operational improvements while collecting data to evaluate and scale successful interventions, similar to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center.

Accelerating biomedical innovation shouldn’t be viewed as a giveaway to the pharmaceutical industry but rather as a driving motivation for the public sector. Even a 1 percent reduction in cancer mortality would be worth nearly $500 billion — about five times more than the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug provisions will save.