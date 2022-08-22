Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart will decide soon how much to reveal of the FBI’s affidavit that provided the basis for the search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. He should make virtually all of it public. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Such pre-indictment disclosure would be highly unusual in a normal investigation. Law enforcement needs to operate in a veil of secrecy to accumulate evidence. If targets learn what authorities know, they could more easily destroy evidence or intimidate potential witnesses, thereby hindering or effectively stopping the investigation. This clear public interest rightly overrides other concerns in a typical case.

But this is anything but a typical case. America has become divided into virulently pro- and anti-Trump factions over the past seven years. This ever-deepening partisan animosity is the most potent threat to our democracy, exceeding even the dangerous efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine our election process. Anything that exacerbates those tensions pushes us one step closer to a permanent political divide, where all dissent is viewed by the other side as disloyal.

Advertisement

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago was a legal proceeding, but it was also a political act. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to authorize the raid infuriated tens of millions of people — and excited an equal number who have long wanted their bête noire thrown in jail. Regardless of whether the FBI search uncovered potentially valuable evidence for a criminal investigation, these equal and opposite reactions are its primary social impact.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

This fact means that it’s not appropriate for the judge to follow normal procedures in assessing how much of the affidavit to reveal. The more that is kept secret, the less public justification — and in politics, public knowledge is crucial for legitimacy — there is for the search. That lack of information helps fuel the attacks on the FBI, both verbal and physical, that further undermine our entire federal law enforcement system. Those consequences cannot be in the public interest.

Reinhart should also consider the impact on the nation if an investigation conducted largely in secret results in an indictment of Trump or someone close to him. Many Trump supporters already believe, with much justification, that there’s a “deep state” conspiracy to bring their hero down. Secrecy would feed political unrest that has societal effects that are more important to the nation’s well-being than the investigation itself.

Advertisement

The fact that “those with direct knowledge of the matter” often leak publicly unverifiable information to reporters further poisons the political well. These leaks are impossible to resist, but they also further foster public unrest, and not only among Trump’s supporters. Disclosure of the affidavit would provide concrete and specific information, beyond what “people familiar with the investigation” say to the news media, that the public could assess to determine for themselves if the search was justified.

These considerations mean that Reinhart should resist any temptation to release a heavily redacted affidavit. That result would be worse than if he released nothing at all. Conspiracy theorists would be quick to contend that the release was a sham intended to conceal the truth.

Removing the normal veil of secrecy that surrounds investigations would also send a powerful signal to leakers. Law enforcement officials, as well as attorneys on the defense side, with direct knowledge of an investigation could no longer presume their actions would be protected from disclosure. That should reduce the incentive to color information in an opaque effort to influence public opinion.

Advertisement

Upholding the rule of law means more than simply affirming that legal processes are followed. It also means ensuring that the laws are applied fairly. That consideration weighs heavily in favor of public disclosure.

The analogy many on the right are drawing between the investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized private server to receive and send official emails is apt. In both cases it appears Trump and Clinton acted recklessly and selfishly in their treatment of sensitive information, but in neither case is it conclusive that actual harm resulted to U.S. security. The investigation of Trump may yet uncover proof of such harm, but if Trump were to be indicted after a secret investigation without such proof while Clinton was let off, Trump backers would conclude that the fix was in. That would not be in the public’s interest.

Like it or not, Trump’s political fate is what’s at issue in this investigation. That fate will ultimately be decided in the court of public opinion, not a court of law. Judge Reinhart should recognize that fact now and act to inform the court whose judgment will ultimately settle the real case at issue.

GiftOutline Gift Article